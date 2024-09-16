Balancer Price Tops $1.77 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $105.77 million and $4.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Balancer has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,989,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,728,866 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

