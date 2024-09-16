Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $135.86 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $39.57 or 0.00066903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $135.86 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,541 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,900.992566 with 3,433,541.15581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 41.62964068 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $16,981,707.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

