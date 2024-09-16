Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.76. 8,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.