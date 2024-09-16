Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,806. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.44. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 131.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRFH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.