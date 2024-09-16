Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,600.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,565.17. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,330.00 and a 1-year high of $1,780.80.
About Barry Callebaut
