Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,600.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,565.17. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,330.00 and a 1-year high of $1,780.80.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.