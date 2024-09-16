Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,062,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 1,228,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.8 days.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

Shares of Basic-Fit stock remained flat at $26.45 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

