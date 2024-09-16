BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BayFirst Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of BayFirst Financial worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.44. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

