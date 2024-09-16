Bcwm LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bcwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
