Bcwm LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bcwm LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.9% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,927.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $133,952,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.
In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $101.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
