Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of -1.49. Belite Bio has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $50.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

