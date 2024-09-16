Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Sells 5,993 Shares

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Dixon sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £9,169.29 ($11,990.70).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBH traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 152.20 ($1.99). 542,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.79. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £832.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.00.

Bellevue Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bellevue Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

