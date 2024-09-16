Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 152,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Benton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.