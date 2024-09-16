Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.63. 1,090,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day moving average of $215.67. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories