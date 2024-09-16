BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $1,783,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,931.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.