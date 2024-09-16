Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 417,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 177,262 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 121,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 465,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

