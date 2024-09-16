Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00037752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

