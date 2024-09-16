BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $374,255.88 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

