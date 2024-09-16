Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 73.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $310.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $330.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,231 shares of company stock worth $19,488,988. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

