Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 159,793 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,979,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159,793 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 9.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Baidu worth $257,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,471,000.

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Baidu stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

