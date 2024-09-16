Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

