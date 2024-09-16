Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys Shares of 74,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

