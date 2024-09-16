Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 226,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $119.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

