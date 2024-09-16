Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

