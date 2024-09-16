Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

