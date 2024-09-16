Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

