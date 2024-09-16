Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.