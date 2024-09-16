Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

