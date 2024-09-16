Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BKHAU)

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Black Hawk Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 7.2 %

BKHAU stock opened at 11.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.51. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

