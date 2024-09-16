Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BKHAU)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAUGet Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Black Hawk Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 7.2 %

BKHAU stock opened at 11.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.51. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.