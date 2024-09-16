Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,981. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.