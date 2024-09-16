Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

