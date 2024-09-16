Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$209.75 and last traded at C$209.76, with a volume of 5537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$213.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$232.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$255.11.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1182171 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

