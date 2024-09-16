British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
British Land Stock Performance
British Land stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
