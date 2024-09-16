Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.41 and last traded at $160.90. Approximately 6,991,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 31,393,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a market cap of $762.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

