Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $56.11

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

