Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.