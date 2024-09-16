Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $19.20 Million in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,876,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 2.13% of Westrock Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.41. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,631.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $388,153.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546 and sold 184,451 shares valued at $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

