Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 25,475 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.