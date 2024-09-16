Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

