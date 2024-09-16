Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,308. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$15.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

