Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.53.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CRR.UN
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.