Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,375. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,051 shares of company stock worth $8,259,664. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

