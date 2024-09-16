Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 66,557 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,557 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.89 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

