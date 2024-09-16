Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,511,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,535,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.33 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.