Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 43 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

NYSE:AXP opened at $259.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

