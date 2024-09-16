Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

