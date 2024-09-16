Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

