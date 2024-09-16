Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 91,267 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,267 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $488,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

