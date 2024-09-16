Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMA. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

