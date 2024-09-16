Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.82 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.82 billion and $223.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,283.54 or 0.03945555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

