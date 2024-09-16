Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCIF opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCIF

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.