Carlyle Group Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Carlyle Group Inc. lessened its stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200,000 shares during the quarter. NuCana comprises about 0.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 5.04% of NuCana worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NuCana from $150.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair cut NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. NuCana plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.55) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

